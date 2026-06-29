Astros vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Astros vs Twins Game Info

Houston Astros (42-44) vs. Minnesota Twins (40-45)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Twins.TV

Astros vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | MIN: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | MIN: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

HOU: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Astros vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 6-4, 3.28 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 3-5, 4.56 ERA

The probable starters are Peter Lambert (6-4) for the Astros and Zebby Matthews (3-5) for the Twins. When Lambert starts, his team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season. Lambert's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Matthews' eight starts with a set spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in four of Matthews' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Astros vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.8%)

Astros vs Twins Moneyline

The Astros vs Twins moneyline has Houston as a -138 favorite, while Minnesota is a +118 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +140 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -170.

Astros vs Twins Over/Under

Astros versus Twins, on June 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Twins Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (46.4%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 6-9 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 86 opportunities.

The Astros are 40-46-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 43.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-30).

Minnesota has a 12-13 record (winning 48% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 83 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-30-2).

The Twins have put together a 45-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.426), slugging percentage (.613) and total hits (94) this season. He has a .311 batting average.

He is seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Christian Walker is batting .240 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average is 107th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Walker heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .256 with a .428 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Paredes has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 54 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Pena takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two walks and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.573) and leads the Twins in hits (81). He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 88th and he is third in slugging.

Brooks Lee has 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 90th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell is hitting .243 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Kody Clemens is batting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Astros vs Twins Head to Head

5/20/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2026: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2026: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/15/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/14/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/13/2025: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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