Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (36-46) vs. Washington Nationals (43-42)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Nationals.TV

Red Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

BOS: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

BOS: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 3-3, 2.83 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 2-6, 5.24 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (3-3) versus the Nationals and Miles Mikolas (2-6). Suarez and his team are 7-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-6. When Mikolas starts, the Nationals have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 3-3 in Mikolas' six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.1%)

Red Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Nationals reveal Boston as the favorite (-178) and Washington as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Red Sox vs Nationals Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Nationals. The Red Sox are +114 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -137.

The over/under for Red Sox-Nationals on June 29 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 22 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has played as a favorite of -178 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 36 of 82 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 36-46-0 against the spread in their 82 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 37-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.4% of those games).

Washington is 7-11 (winning only 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-31-3).

The Nationals have covered 59% of their games this season, going 49-34-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 80 hits and an OBP of .375, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 52nd, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 56 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .381.

Durbin takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a .384 on-base percentage and a .503 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .258.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 24th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players, he is 42nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is leading the Nationals with 72 hits.

Daylen Lile is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!