Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (46-38) vs. San Diego Padres (43-39)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Padres.TV

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-158) | SD: (+134)

CHC: (-158) | SD: (+134) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146)

CHC: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 5-6, 4.40 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 1-5, 7.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shota Imanaga (5-6) for the Cubs and Griffin Canning (1-5) for the Padres. Imanaga's team is 5-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Imanaga's team is 6-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have a 2-6-0 record against the spread in Canning's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in five of Canning's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (65.5%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Padres reveal Chicago as the favorite (-158) and San Diego as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Cubs are +122 to cover, and the Padres are -146.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Cubs-Padres on June 29, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 30 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 11 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 44 of 82 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 34-48-0 in 82 games with a line this season.

The Padres have a 22-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, San Diego has a record of 1-7 (12.5%).

In the 82 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-45-1).

The Padres are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 88 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Hoerner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Ian Happ is batting .224 with a .458 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Michael Busch has 71 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is hitting .188 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .272.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 155th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .347 on-base percentage and .366 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .283.

His batting average is 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 126th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has put up 55 hits, a team-high for the Padres.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .229 with four doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

4/29/2026: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2026: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/27/2026: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/2/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2025: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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