Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Monday, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Padres Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (46-38) vs. San Diego Padres (43-39)
- Date: Monday, June 29, 2026
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and Padres.TV
Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-158) | SD: (+134)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 5-6, 4.40 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 1-5, 7.38 ERA
The probable pitchers are Shota Imanaga (5-6) for the Cubs and Griffin Canning (1-5) for the Padres. Imanaga's team is 5-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Imanaga's team is 6-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have a 2-6-0 record against the spread in Canning's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in five of Canning's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.
Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (65.5%)
Cubs vs Padres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Padres reveal Chicago as the favorite (-158) and San Diego as the underdog (+134) on the road.
Cubs vs Padres Spread
- The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Cubs are +122 to cover, and the Padres are -146.
Cubs vs Padres Over/Under
- An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Cubs-Padres on June 29, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
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Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 30 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Chicago has been victorious 11 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 44 of 82 chances this season.
- The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 34-48-0 in 82 games with a line this season.
- The Padres have a 22-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.9% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, San Diego has a record of 1-7 (12.5%).
- In the 82 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-45-1).
- The Padres are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 88 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He ranks 100th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Hoerner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.
- Ian Happ is batting .224 with a .458 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.
- Michael Busch has 71 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado is hitting .188 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .272.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 155th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.
- Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .347 on-base percentage and .366 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .283.
- His batting average is 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 126th in slugging.
- Gavin Sheets has put up 55 hits, a team-high for the Padres.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .229 with four doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.
Cubs vs Padres Head to Head
- 4/29/2026: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/28/2026: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 4/27/2026: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/2/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/1/2025: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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