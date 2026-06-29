Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Reds Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (50-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-43)
- Date: Monday, June 29, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and Reds.TV
Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | CIN: (+116)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 1-3, 4.50 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-2, 5.59 ERA
The probable pitchers are Robert Gasser (1-3) for the Brewers and Nick Lodolo (2-2) for the Reds. Gasser and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Gasser's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Reds have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Lodolo's starts. The Reds have a 2-3 record in Lodolo's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (64.9%)
Brewers vs Reds Moneyline
- The Brewers vs Reds moneyline has Milwaukee as a -136 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +116 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +146 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -176.
Brewers vs Reds Over/Under
- The over/under for Brewers-Reds on June 29 is 9. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
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Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Brewers have won in 35, or 63.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 22 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 81 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Brewers are 45-36-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have gone 25-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.2% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 9-13 (40.9%).
- The Reds have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-31-1).
- The Reds are 45-35-0 against the spread this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .432 this season. He has a .301 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 75th in slugging.
- Brice Turang is batting .260 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- He is 69th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Jake Bauers has 64 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead the Brewers this season.
- Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 60 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .530.
- Chourio enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has put up an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .457. Both lead the Reds. He's batting .254.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Stewart hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 112th, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 82nd in slugging.
- Elly De La Cruz has racked up 67 hits, a team-high for the Reds.
- JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .241.
Brewers vs Reds Head to Head
- 6/24/2026: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/23/2026: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/22/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/28/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/27/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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