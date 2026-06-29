Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (50-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-43)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Reds.TV

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | CIN: (+116)

MIL: (-136) | CIN: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 1-3, 4.50 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-2, 5.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Robert Gasser (1-3) for the Brewers and Nick Lodolo (2-2) for the Reds. Gasser and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Gasser's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Reds have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Lodolo's starts. The Reds have a 2-3 record in Lodolo's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (64.9%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

The Brewers vs Reds moneyline has Milwaukee as a -136 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +116 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +146 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -176.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Reds on June 29 is 9. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 35, or 63.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 22 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 81 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 45-36-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have gone 25-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 9-13 (40.9%).

The Reds have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-31-1).

The Reds are 45-35-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .432 this season. He has a .301 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .260 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 69th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Jake Bauers has 64 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 60 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .530.

Chourio enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .457. Both lead the Reds. He's batting .254.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Stewart hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 112th, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 67 hits, a team-high for the Reds.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .241.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

6/24/2026: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2026: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/28/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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