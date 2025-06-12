Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (41-25) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-34)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: MLB Network, FDSKC, and YES

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | KC: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+120) | KC: +1.5 (-144)

NYY: -1.5 (+120) | KC: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 4-3, 5.34 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-5, 3.46 ERA

The Yankees will call on Will Warren (4-3) versus the Royals and Seth Lugo (3-5). Warren and his team are 5-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Warren's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals are 3-4 in Lugo's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.9%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

The Yankees vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Kansas City is a +110 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Royals. The Yankees are +120 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -144.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

The Yankees-Royals contest on June 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 33 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 65 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 31-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 41 total times this season. They've finished 20-21 in those games.

Kansas City has gone 10-12 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (45.5%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 68 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-39-2).

The Royals have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 36-32-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 98 hits and an OBP of .490, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .779. He's batting .394.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, four home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .260 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 75th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .312/.367/.457.

Goldschmidt has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .208 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Anthony Volpe has eight home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Volpe brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 76 hits with a .483 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Royals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia's .372 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .477.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .280 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Jonathan India is batting .252 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

6/11/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/15/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/10/2024: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

