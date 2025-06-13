Royals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Kansas City Royals take on the Athletics.

Royals vs Athletics Game Info

Kansas City Royals (34-35) vs. Athletics (26-44)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and NBCS-CA

Royals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

KC: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

KC: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 3-5, 3.01 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-6, 4.77 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (3-5) for the Royals and Luis Severino (1-6) for the Athletics. Wacha's team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wacha's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 5-9-0 against the spread when Severino starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 3-9 in those matchups.

Royals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52.1%)

Royals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Royals vs Athletics moneyline has the Royals as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Athletics Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Royals are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Royals vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Athletics on June 13, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 69 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 37-32-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 15-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Athletics have gone 4-16 (20%).

The Athletics have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-27-3).

The Athletics have covered 45.7% of their games this season, going 32-38-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (76) this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 74 hits. He's batting .302 while slugging .469.

He is 15th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Pasquantino brings a 12-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Jonathan India has been key for Kansas City with 60 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .340.

India has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up 93 hits with a .402 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .366.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker is batting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .260.

Lawrence Butler has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .259.

