Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

The Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (29-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-55)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and COLR

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-320) | COL: (+260)

ATL: (-320) | COL: (+260) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126)

ATL: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-3, 4.08 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 2-8, 7.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to German Marquez (2-8, 7.00 ERA). Elder's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Elder's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 5-8-0 against the spread when Marquez starts. The Rockies have a 3-9 record in Marquez's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (69.9%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +260 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -320 favorite at home.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -152 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +126.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Rockies contest on June 13 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (51%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Atlanta this season, with a -320 moneyline set for this game.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 65 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 29-36-0 in 65 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have put together a 12-52 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer, Colorado has a record of 1-9 (10%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 67 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-38-3).

The Rockies have collected a 25-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (59) this season while batting .238 with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 119th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Olson has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He's batting .257 and slugging .420.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 82nd, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.447) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up an on-base percentage of .332, a slugging percentage of .510, and has 71 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .287).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck is batting .265 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 61st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .332 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .208 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

4/30/2025: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 4/29/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/4/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/3/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/11/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2024: 11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/9/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2023: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

