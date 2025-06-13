Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (37-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-33)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | STL: (+124)

MIL: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

MIL: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 5-4, 2.69 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-5, 3.54 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Erick Fedde (3-5, 3.54 ERA). Peralta's team is 7-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 7-6-0 ATS in Fedde's 13 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 3-6 in Fedde's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (57.2%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Cardinals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -146 favorite, while St. Louis is a +124 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Cardinals are -172 to cover, and the Brewers are +140.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals on June 13 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 22 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 7-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 27 of 69 chances this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 36-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have gone 21-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.3% of those games).

St. Louis has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-30-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 36-33-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 76 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .453, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .257 batting average and an on-base percentage of .282.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Chourio hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355. He's batting .292 and slugging .394.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Frelick enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two walks and two RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .265 with a .345 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Turang heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .188 with four walks and an RBI.

Christian Yelich is batting .238 with a .322 OBP and 41 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Yelich enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with four walks.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated an on-base percentage of .379, a slugging percentage of .440, and has 77 hits, all club-highs for the Cardinals (while batting .310).

Including all qualified players, he is 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 71st in slugging.

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average is 108th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .230.

Willson Contreras is hitting .257 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!