NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 13

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Indiana Pacers, should provide some fireworks.

Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (58.91% win probability)

Thunder (58.91% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6)

Thunder (-6) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -235, Pacers +194

Thunder -235, Pacers +194 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

