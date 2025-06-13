Astros vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Twins Game Info

Houston Astros (38-30) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-32)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MNNT

Astros vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172)

HOU: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 1-1, 5.11 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 2-5, 3.53 ERA

The probable starters are Colton Gordon (1-1) for the Astros and Chris Paddack (2-5) for the Twins. Gordon and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Gordon's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Paddack starts, the Twins are 5-7-0 against the spread. The Twins have a 3-3 record in Paddack's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57%)

Astros vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Twins, Houston is the favorite at -116, and Minnesota is -102 playing on the road.

Astros vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Twins are +172 to cover, while the Astros are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Twins Over/Under

Astros versus Twins, on June 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Twins Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (56.5%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won 25 of 44 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 67 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 35-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've gone 9-11 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Minnesota has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-35-4).

The Twins have gone 37-29-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 85 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489. He's batting .324.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Pena will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Jose Altuve has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Altuve enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Jake Meyers has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton paces the Twins with 55 hits. He's batting .276 and slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 15th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has racked up a slugging percentage of .372, a team-best for the Twins.

Carlos Correa is hitting .251 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Astros vs Twins Head to Head

4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/5/2024: 13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/2/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/1/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2024: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/11/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!