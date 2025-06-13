Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (39-29) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-30)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNET

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-118) | TOR: (-100)

PHI: (-118) | TOR: (-100) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205)

PHI: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 4-1, 2.70 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 5-4, 3.87 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (4-1) against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (5-4). When Suarez starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Suarez's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Blue Jays have gone 7-6-0 ATS in Gausman's 13 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.9%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -118 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Blue Jays are -205 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +168.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Phillies-Blue Jays game on June 13, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 30-15 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 65 opportunities.

The Phillies are 31-34-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 23 of the 43 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Toronto has a 16-14 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

In the 67 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-29-1).

The Blue Jays have a 41-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 61 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .246 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .360 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season. He's batting .303.

His batting average ranks 14th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles and two walks.

Nick Castellanos is batting .287 with a .430 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Castellanos has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double and a triple.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 72 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Bohm enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .380 on-base percentage. He's batting .278 and slugging .421.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 41st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette is slugging .425 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

George Springer has racked up 53 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .325 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/5/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/7/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

