Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (10-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSKC

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

NYY: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 2-1, 0.96 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the mound, while Kris Bubic (2-1) will get the nod for the Royals. Schmidt and his team were 9-10-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Schmidt and his team had a 10-5 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. The Royals have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Bubic's three starts that had a set spread. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for two Bubic starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (53.3%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Royals, New York is the favorite at -148, and Kansas City is +126 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -160 to cover.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

The Yankees-Royals game on April 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 17 opportunities.

The Yankees are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have gone 2-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-11-0).

The Royals have covered only 38.9% of their games this season, going 7-11-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 24 hits and an OBP of .494, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .730. He's batting .381.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Judge has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .467 with a double and five walks.

Ben Rice has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .618 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in MLB.

Anthony Volpe has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Trent Grisham has four home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .343 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .507, and has 21 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .313).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Witt brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .276 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified players, he is 52nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .194 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Jonathan India has three doubles and 10 walks while batting .196.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

4/15/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/10/2024: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!