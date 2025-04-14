Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the New York Yankees facing the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (8-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-8)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and FDSKC

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | KC: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (Yankees) - 1-1, 7.71 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-1, 3.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Carrasco (1-1) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (1-1) will take the ball for the Royals. Carrasco has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Carrasco's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Lugo starts, the Royals are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for two Lugo starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.2%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Yankees, Kansas City is the underdog at +120, and New York is -142 playing at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +136 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -164.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

Yankees versus Royals on April 14 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won six of nine games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 7-8-0 against the spread.

The Royals have put together a 2-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

Kansas City has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 16 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-9-0).

The Royals have gone 7-9-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 20 hits and an OBP of .478, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .750. He's batting .357.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Ben Rice is batting .298 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .638 with an on-base percentage of .411.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Rice brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .226 with a .509 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 11 hits, an OBP of .417 plus a slugging percentage of .656.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a .391 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Royals. He's batting .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Witt heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .353 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .218 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is leading the Royals with 15 hits.

Jonathan India is hitting .208 with three doubles and nine walks.

