Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 9
In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals for Game 3 of the ALDS.
Yankees vs Royals Game Info
- New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)
- Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
- Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: TBS
Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | KC: (-102)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-5, 2.85 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 16-9, 3.00 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) against the Royals and Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA). Schmidt's team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schmidt's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 20-14-0 against the spread when Lugo starts. The Royals have an 8-7 record in Lugo's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (50.3%)
Yankees vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Royals, New York is the favorite at -116, and Kansas City is -102 playing at home.
Yankees vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Royals are -170 to cover, and the Yankees are +140.
Yankees vs Royals Over/Under
- Yankees versus Royals, on Oct. 9, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in 73, or 56.2%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has come away with a win 71 times in 128 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 85 of their 160 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 77-83-0 against the spread in their 160 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have won 38 of the 81 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.9%).
- Kansas City has gone 31-39 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (44.3%).
- The Royals have played in 162 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-88-2).
- The Royals have a 90-72-0 record against the spread this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 180 hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .701. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.
- Chisholm heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.
- Gleyber Torres has been key for New York with 151 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .378.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .588, and has 211 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .332).
- He is first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.
- Maikel Garcia has 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks while batting .231.
Yankees vs Royals Head to Head
- 10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 10/1/2023: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
