Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 9

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals for Game 3 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: TBS

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | KC: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-5, 2.85 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 16-9, 3.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) against the Royals and Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA). Schmidt's team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schmidt's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 20-14-0 against the spread when Lugo starts. The Royals have an 8-7 record in Lugo's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (50.3%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Royals, New York is the favorite at -116, and Kansas City is -102 playing at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Royals are -170 to cover, and the Yankees are +140.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

Yankees versus Royals, on Oct. 9, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 73, or 56.2%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 71 times in 128 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 85 of their 160 opportunities.

The Yankees are 77-83-0 against the spread in their 160 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 38 of the 81 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.9%).

Kansas City has gone 31-39 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (44.3%).

The Royals have played in 162 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-88-2).

The Royals have a 90-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 180 hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .701. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Chisholm heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Gleyber Torres has been key for New York with 151 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .588, and has 211 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .332).

He is first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Salvador Perez is hitting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Maikel Garcia has 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks while batting .231.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10/1/2023: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

