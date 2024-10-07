Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 2 on Oct. 7

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Monday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Monday, October 7, 2024 Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

7:38 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.96 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 11-9, 3.14 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA). When Rodon starts, his team is 17-15-0 against the spread this season. Rodon's team is 17-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Ragans starts, the Royals are 15-15-0 against the spread. The Royals are 6-6 in Ragans' 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.3%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Royals, New York is the favorite at -148, and Kansas City is +126 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Yankees are +138 to cover, and the Royals are -166.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

Yankees versus Royals, on Oct. 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 73 times (56.6%) in those games.

This year New York has won 47 of 79 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 85 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 77-82-0 against the spread.

The Royals have gone 37-43 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

Kansas City has a record of 8-19 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (29.6%).

In the 161 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-87-2).

The Royals have an 89-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 180 hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .701. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Soto enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Chisholm brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with a .330 OBP and 63 RBI for New York this season.

Torres has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 211 hits with a .389 on-base percentage and a .588 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .332.

He is first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Salvador Perez has 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .271.

Maikel Garcia is batting .231 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2023: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/30/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

