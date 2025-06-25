Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (46-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-36)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MARQ

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-156) | STL: (+132)

CHC: (-156) | STL: (+132) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+105) | STL: +1.5 (-126)

CHC: -1.5 (+105) | STL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 6-3, 2.84 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-6, 3.54 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Boyd (6-3) for the Cubs and Erick Fedde (3-6) for the Cardinals. When Boyd starts, his team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season. Boyd's team is 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 8-7-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Cardinals have a 3-7 record in Fedde's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.3%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Chicago is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +132 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Chicago is +105 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Cardinals on June 25 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 35, or 68.6%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 18 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 77 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 38-39-0 against the spread in their 77 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have gone 24-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, St. Louis has a 4-9 record (winning only 30.8% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-34-3).

The Cardinals have covered 55% of their games this season, going 44-36-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.397) this season, fueled by 84 hits. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .524.

He ranks 27th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 83 hits, which leads Chicago batters this season. He's batting .273 with 43 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 52nd, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .546 this season.

Suzuki has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Hoerner has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a home run and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up a .377 on-base percentage and a .438 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .310.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Nolan Arenado is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average ranks 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .230.

Willson Contreras is batting .248 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/14/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2024: 11-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

