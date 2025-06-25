Phillies vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Astros vs Phillies Game Info

Houston Astros (46-33) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-32)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-PH

Astros vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | PHI: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | PHI: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192)

HOU: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Astros vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 2-1, 4.54 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 7-2, 2.61 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Colton Gordon (2-1, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.61 ERA). Gordon and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Gordon's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Phillies have an 8-7-0 ATS record in Wheeler's 15 starts with a set spread. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for two Wheeler starts this season -- they lost both.

Astros vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.4%)

Astros vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Phillies, Houston is the favorite at -138, and Philadelphia is +118 playing on the road.

Astros vs Phillies Spread

The Astros are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Philadelphia is -192 to cover.

Astros vs Phillies Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Astros-Phillies game on June 25, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Astros vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 32, or 59.3%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Houston has won 17 of 26 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 78 opportunities.

The Astros are 40-38-0 against the spread in their 78 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have won four of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 75 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-40-4).

The Phillies have put together a 38-37-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 100 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .326.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is 89th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in MLB.

Jose Altuve has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.323/.423.

Jake Meyers has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .307 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has put up an on-base percentage of .378 and has 71 hits, both team-high marks for the Phillies. He's batting .247 and slugging .535.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 102nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner is slugging .448 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average is 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Nick Castellanos is hitting .285 with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Alec Bohm is hitting .287 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Astros vs Phillies Head to Head

6/24/2025: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/28/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/30/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/28/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 11/5/2022: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 11/3/2022: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 11/2/2022: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

