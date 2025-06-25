Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (44-35) vs. Miami Marlins (32-45)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-172) | MIA: (+144)

SF: (-172) | MIA: (+144) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 7-5, 2.49 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.81 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (7-5) for the Giants and Edward Cabrera (2-2) for the Marlins. Webb's team is 7-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). The Marlins are 10-2-0 ATS in Cabrera's 12 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 5-6 record in Cabrera's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (64.5%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Marlins reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-172) and Miami as the underdog (+144) on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Marlins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +125.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

The Giants-Marlins contest on June 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 30, or 57.7%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 79 opportunities.

The Giants are 35-44-0 against the spread in their 79 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins are 27-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).

Miami has gone 8-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (32%).

The Marlins have played in 75 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-40-0).

The Marlins have a 42-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.393) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .268 batting average while slugging .492.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .253 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 91st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging in the majors.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.476) powered by 29 extra-base hits.

Ramos has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 67 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .245 with seven doubles, six home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 110th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Lopez brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a walk and three RBIs.

Kyle Stowers paces his team with 67 hits. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .325. Both lead the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .255.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

6/24/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/31/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

