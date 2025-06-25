Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals.
Rays vs Royals Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (44-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-41)
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and FDSSUN
Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TB: (-132) | KC: (+112)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 6-5, 2.61 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-6, 3.24 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (6-5) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (4-6) will get the nod for the Royals. When Rasmussen starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Rasmussen's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Royals have gone 8-7-0 ATS in Wacha's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 6-3 in Wacha's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (56.1%)
Rays vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Rays, Kansas City is the underdog at +112, and Tampa Bay is -132 playing on the road.
Rays vs Royals Spread
- The Rays are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -142 to cover.
Rays vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Rays-Royals on June 25 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Rays vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Rays have been victorious in 25, or 61%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 15-10 when favored by -132 or more this year.
- Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 30 of 76 chances this season.
- The Rays are 38-38-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Royals have won 48.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-24).
- Kansas City is 11-12 (winning 47.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-47-2).
- The Royals have a 41-38-0 record against the spread this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (76) this season while batting .264 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .521.
- He is 65th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Caminero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.
- Diaz has picked up at least one hit in 14 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .477 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.
- Lowe takes an 11-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.
- Aranda enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with three doubles, four walks and four RBIs.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .282 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 38th, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia paces his team with 88 hits and a .371 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .488 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .311.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .267.
- Jonathan India is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.
Rays vs Royals Head to Head
- 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/2/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/26/2024: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/25/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/24/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
