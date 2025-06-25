Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (44-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-41)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSSUN

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-132) | KC: (+112)

TB: (-132) | KC: (+112) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)

TB: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 6-5, 2.61 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-6, 3.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (6-5) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (4-6) will get the nod for the Royals. When Rasmussen starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Rasmussen's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Royals have gone 8-7-0 ATS in Wacha's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 6-3 in Wacha's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (56.1%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Rays, Kansas City is the underdog at +112, and Tampa Bay is -132 playing on the road.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Rays are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -142 to cover.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Royals on June 25 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 25, or 61%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 15-10 when favored by -132 or more this year.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 30 of 76 chances this season.

The Rays are 38-38-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 48.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-24).

Kansas City is 11-12 (winning 47.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Royals have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-47-2).

The Royals have a 41-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (76) this season while batting .264 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .521.

He is 65th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Caminero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in 14 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .477 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Lowe takes an 11-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.

Aranda enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with three doubles, four walks and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .282 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 38th, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia paces his team with 88 hits and a .371 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .488 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .267.

Jonathan India is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/2/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/24/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

