Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (49-31) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-61)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-192) | COL: +1.5 (+158)

LAD: -1.5 (-192) | COL: +1.5 (+158) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-6, 2.76 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-7, 6.19 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-6, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.19 ERA). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 6-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Dollander's starts. The Rockies are 2-9 in Dollander's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (73.7%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -270 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +220 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +158 to cover, and the Dodgers are -192.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on June 25, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 43 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -270 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 79 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 35-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have a 16-58 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.6% of those games).

Colorado is 5-25 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

In the 77 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-42-3).

The Rockies have a 30-47-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 90 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .627. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .294/.331/.514.

Pages takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .425 this season while batting .330 with 36 walks and 39 runs scored.

Smith brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best OBP (.332) and slugging percentage (.514), while pacing the Rockies in hits (82, while batting .287).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 30th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Goodman enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .269 with 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Mickey Moniak has six doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .245.

Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .225.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

