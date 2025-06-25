Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25
Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.
Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (49-31) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-61)
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-192) | COL: +1.5 (+158)
- Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-6, 2.76 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-7, 6.19 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-6, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.19 ERA). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 6-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Dollander's starts. The Rockies are 2-9 in Dollander's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (73.7%)
Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -270 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +220 underdog despite being at home.
Dodgers vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +158 to cover, and the Dodgers are -192.
Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under
- An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on June 25, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 43 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Los Angeles has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -270 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 79 chances this season.
- The Dodgers have posted a record of 35-44-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockies have a 16-58 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.6% of those games).
- Colorado is 5-25 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.
- In the 77 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-42-3).
- The Rockies have a 30-47-0 record ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 90 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .627. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .387.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.
- Mookie Betts is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- He ranks 79th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles and three RBIs.
- Andy Pages has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .294/.331/.514.
- Pages takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
- Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .425 this season while batting .330 with 36 walks and 39 runs scored.
- Smith brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best OBP (.332) and slugging percentage (.514), while pacing the Rockies in hits (82, while batting .287).
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 30th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.
- Goodman enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.
- Jordan Beck is batting .269 with 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- He is currently 55th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Mickey Moniak has six doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .245.
- Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .225.
Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head
- 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)
- 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)
- 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
