Yankees vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds.

Yankees vs Reds Game Info

New York Yankees (45-32) vs. Cincinnati Reds (40-38)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Monday, June 23, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and YES

Yankees vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

NYY: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)

NYY: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 10 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 5-5, 3.71 ERA

The probable starters are Allan Winans for the Yankees and Nick Lodolo (5-5) for the Reds. Winans did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Reds have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Lodolo's starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.8%)

Yankees vs Reds Moneyline

The Yankees vs Reds moneyline has New York as a -124 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +106 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Reds Spread

The Yankees are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -150 to cover.

Yankees vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Reds contest on June 23 has been set at 10, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (62.7%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 39 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 29 of 76 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 35-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 21 of the 42 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Cincinnati has a record of 10-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (40%).

The Reds have played in 74 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-38-2).

The Reds have a 39-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 105 hits and an OBP of .468 to go with a slugging percentage of .727. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .367 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .254 with 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average ranks 88th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 100th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Anthony Volpe is batting .236 with a .310 OBP and 41 RBI for New York this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 79 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .265 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 24th in slugging.

De La Cruz heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .378 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .435 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290.

His batting average is 25th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Gavin Lux is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 32 walks.

Matt McLain has seven doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .209.

