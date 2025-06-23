MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 23
Will Bryan Woo strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Braxton Ashcraft surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
- Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -194, Under +144) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
- Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Paul Blackburn (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 1.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances