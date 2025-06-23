FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday's MLB Strikeout Props - June 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 23

Will Bryan Woo strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Braxton Ashcraft surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

  • Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -194, Under +144) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

  • Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

  • Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Paul Blackburn (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 1.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

  • Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

  • Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

