Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 23

Will Bryan Woo strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Braxton Ashcraft surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -194, Under +144) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Paul Blackburn (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 1.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins