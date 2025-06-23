Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Washington Nationals.

Padres vs Nationals Game Info

San Diego Padres (42-35) vs. Washington Nationals (32-46)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Monday, June 23, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and MASN2

Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-158) | WSH: (+134)

SD: (-158) | WSH: (+134) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162)

SD: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-2, 3.59 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 4-8, 4.71 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (4-8, 4.71 ERA). Kolek's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kolek's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Nationals have gone 7-6-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have a 6-4 record in Parker's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (62%)

Padres vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Padres, Washington is the underdog at +134, and San Diego is -158 playing at home.

Padres vs Nationals Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Padres are +134 to cover, and the Nationals are -162.

Padres vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Nationals on June 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 13-7 when favored by -158 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 76 chances this season.

The Padres are 42-34-0 against the spread in their 76 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 28-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.1% of those games).

Washington has a 13-17 record (winning 43.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-36-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 38-36-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 89 hits and an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497. He's batting .305.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .268 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Tatis has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Luis Arraez has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Arraez brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 65 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated 82 hits with a .376 on-base percentage and a .558 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .279.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 40th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is batting .277 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 45th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia has 18 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .229 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

