Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
MLB action on Monday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Nationals Game Info
- San Diego Padres (42-35) vs. Washington Nationals (32-46)
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA and MASN2
Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-158) | WSH: (+134)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-2, 3.59 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 4-8, 4.71 ERA
The Padres will give the ball to Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (4-8, 4.71 ERA). Kolek's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kolek's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Nationals have gone 7-6-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have a 6-4 record in Parker's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Padres vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (62%)
Padres vs Nationals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Padres, Washington is the underdog at +134, and San Diego is -158 playing at home.
Padres vs Nationals Spread
- The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Padres are +134 to cover, and the Nationals are -162.
Padres vs Nationals Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Nationals on June 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!
Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Padres have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.
- San Diego has a record of 13-7 when favored by -158 or more this year.
- Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 76 chances this season.
- The Padres are 42-34-0 against the spread in their 76 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Nationals have gone 28-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.1% of those games).
- Washington has a 13-17 record (winning 43.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.
- The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-36-1 record against the over/under.
- The Nationals have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 38-36-0 against the spread.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado leads San Diego with 89 hits and an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497. He's batting .305.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .268 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Tatis has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.
- Luis Arraez has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- Arraez brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.
- Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 65 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .460.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has accumulated 82 hits with a .376 on-base percentage and a .558 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .279.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 40th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.
- C.J. Abrams is batting .277 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- He is 45th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Luis Garcia has 18 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.
- Nathaniel Lowe is batting .229 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!