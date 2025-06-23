Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Cubs Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (42-36) vs. Chicago Cubs (46-31)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Monday, June 23, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MARQ

Cardinals vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-110) | CHC: (-106)

STL: (-110) | CHC: (-106) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-178) | CHC: -1.5 (+146)

STL: +1.5 (-178) | CHC: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 4-6, 4.08 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 4-5, 5.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (4-6) to the mound, while Ben Brown (4-5) will answer the bell for the Cubs. When Liberatore starts, his team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season. Liberatore's team has been victorious in 30% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-7. The Cubs have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Brown's starts. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in four of Brown's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (50.8%)

Cardinals vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -110 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Cubs are +146 to cover, while the Cardinals are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Cubs game on June 23 has been set at 9, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win 19 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 78 opportunities.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 42-36-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have compiled a 9-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Chicago has a 9-14 record (winning only 39.1% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 75 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-31-4).

The Cubs have put together a 38-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 while slugging .404.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Arenado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .806. He has a slash line of .308/.377/.429 this season.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 10th, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Lars Nootbaar has 65 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.336/.370.

Nootbaar heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up a .395 on-base percentage and a .528 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Tucker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has collected 80 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 56th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks while batting .256.

Nico Hoerner has 17 doubles, a triple and 15 walks while hitting .284.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!