Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

In MLB action on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago White Sox.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-53)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Monday, June 23, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and ARID

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)

ARI: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-4, 5.93 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-4, 2.85 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4) against the White Sox and Shane Smith (3-4). Rodriguez and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodriguez's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The White Sox have gone 7-7-0 ATS in Smith's 14 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 4-9 record in Smith's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56%)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

Arizona is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +114 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Diamondbacks are +122 to cover, and the White Sox are -146.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-White Sox on June 23, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 26 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 17-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 74 opportunities.

In 74 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 35-39-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have a 23-51 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Chicago has a 22-45 record (winning only 32.8% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-37-4).

The White Sox have gone 42-33-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 73 hits, batting .255 this season with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Carroll has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 80th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .823. He has a slash line of .303/.358/.465 this season.

Naylor brings an 11-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .385 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .251 with a .321 OBP and 67 RBI for Arizona this season.

Suarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 67 hits with a .323 on-base percentage and a .438 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .243.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 110th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Chase Meidroth is batting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 26 walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .185 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

