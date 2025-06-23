MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 23
Will Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Tucker hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 77 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Connor Joe (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 77 games (has homered in 26% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Austin Slater (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Vinny Capra (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Daz Cameron (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Luis Vazquez (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +176 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 75 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)