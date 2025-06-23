Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 23

Will Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Tucker hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 73 games Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 77 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 77 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+210 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Connor Joe (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 77 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 77 games (has homered in 26% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Vinny Capra (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 29.6% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 51 games Nick Allen (Braves): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 65 games Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Daz Cameron (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Josh Jung (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Luis Vazquez (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins