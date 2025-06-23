Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (40-39) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-40)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Monday, June 23, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and NESN

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-124) | LAA: (+106)

BOS: (-124) | LAA: (+106) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146)

BOS: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 5-5, 5.95 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-8, 5.38 ERA

The probable starters are Walker Buehler (5-5) for the Red Sox and Jack Kochanowicz (3-8) for the Angels. Buehler and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Buehler's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels are 6-8-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 6-6 record in Kochanowicz's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.3%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -124 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Boston is +122 to cover the runline.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Angels contest on June 23, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (52.1%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 79 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 42-37-0 in 79 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 28 of the 61 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.9%).

Los Angeles has a 24-30 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Angels have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-35-2).

The Angels have collected a 40-36-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston OPS (.714) this season. He has a .257 batting average, an on-base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .405.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston with 64 hits. He is batting .255 this season and has 23 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 83rd, his on-base percentage 127th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Wilyer Abreu has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Carlos Narvaez is batting .274 with a .357 OBP and 23 RBI for Boston this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a .372 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Angels. He's batting .283.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .210 with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 154th in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto paces the Angels with 64 hits.

Jo Adell is hitting .224 with eight doubles, 16 home runs and 15 walks.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

6/4/2025: 11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/2/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/13/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/7/2024: 12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/24/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

