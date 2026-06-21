Yankees vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Yankees vs Reds Game Info

New York Yankees (46-29) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-39)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Reds.TV

Yankees vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

NYY: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168)

NYY: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 8-1, 2.01 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz versus the Reds and Chase Burns (8-1). Rodriguez-Cruz did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. When Burns starts, the Reds are 10-4-0 against the spread. The Reds have a 2-1 record in Burns' three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.4%)

Yankees vs Reds Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +102 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Reds are +168 to cover, while the Yankees are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Reds contest on June 21 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 39 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 72 opportunities.

In 72 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 37-35-0 against the spread.

The Reds have gone 23-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.9% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 17-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (44.7%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 44 times this season for a 44-28-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have gone 40-33-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.604) and total hits (75) this season. He's batting .288.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage second.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt has been key for New York with 52 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .547.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .457. Both lead the Reds. He's batting .252.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while batting .240.

Matt McLain is batting .204 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Yankees vs Reds Head to Head

6/20/2026: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/19/2026: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/25/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/24/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2024: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/21/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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