Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (31-45) vs. Miami Marlins (39-38)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-144) | MIA: (+122)

SF: (-144) | MIA: (+122) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)

SF: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 4-4, 3.46 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-2, 7.24 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (4-4) for the Giants and Ryan Gusto (0-2) for the Marlins. Webb's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. When Gusto starts, the Marlins have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Gusto's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (55%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Giants are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -142 to cover.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Giants-Marlins on June 21, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (44%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 1-3 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 31-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 41 total times this season. They've gone 13-28 in those games.

Miami has a 5-11 record (winning only 31.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 76 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-32-2).

The Marlins have covered 50% of their games this season, going 38-38-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has 80 hits, which leads San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .293 with 32 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 14th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Schmitt has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 86 hits.

Lee heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 68 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has totaled 69 hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .278 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is 41st in slugging.

Hicks enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Otto Lopez's .465 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .332 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks first in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a team-best .370 on-base percentage.

Jakob Marsee is batting .208 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 41 walks.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

6/20/2026: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2026: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2026: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2025: 12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/25/2025: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/24/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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