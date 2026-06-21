Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Marlins Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (31-45) vs. Miami Marlins (39-38)
- Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-BA
Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-144) | MIA: (+122)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 4-4, 3.46 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-2, 7.24 ERA
The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (4-4) for the Giants and Ryan Gusto (0-2) for the Marlins. Webb's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. When Gusto starts, the Marlins have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Gusto's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (55%)
Giants vs Marlins Moneyline
- San Francisco is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +122 underdog despite being at home.
Giants vs Marlins Spread
- The Giants are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -142 to cover.
Giants vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Giants-Marlins on June 21, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
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Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Giants have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (44%) in those contests.
- San Francisco has a record of 1-3 when favored by -144 or more this year.
- The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants have posted a record of 31-43-0 against the spread this season.
- The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 41 total times this season. They've gone 13-28 in those games.
- Miami has a 5-11 record (winning only 31.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.
- The Marlins have played in 76 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-32-2).
- The Marlins have covered 50% of their games this season, going 38-38-0 against the spread.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season. He has a .321 batting average.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 65th in slugging.
- Casey Schmitt has 80 hits, which leads San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .293 with 32 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- He is 14th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Schmitt has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.
- Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 86 hits.
- Lee heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.
- Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 68 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .388.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Liam Hicks has totaled 69 hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .278 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is 41st in slugging.
- Hicks enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.
- Otto Lopez's .465 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .332 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks first in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.
- Xavier Edwards has accumulated a team-best .370 on-base percentage.
- Jakob Marsee is batting .208 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 41 walks.
Giants vs Marlins Head to Head
- 6/20/2026: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/19/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/26/2026: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/25/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/24/2026: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/26/2025: 12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/25/2025: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 6/24/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
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