Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (38-39) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-37)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SNET

Blue Jays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

TOR: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+142) | CHC: +1.5 (-172)

TOR: -1.5 (+142) | CHC: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 2.71 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-6, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound, while Shota Imanaga (4-6) will answer the bell for the Cubs. When Cease starts, his team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season. When Cease starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. When Imanaga starts, the Cubs have gone 4-11-0 against the spread. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for two Imanaga starts this season -- they split the games.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (50.7%)

Blue Jays vs Cubs Moneyline

Toronto is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +108 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cubs. The Blue Jays are +142 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -172.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Cubs on June 21 is 7. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 24, or 60%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 14 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 38-38-0 in 76 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have an 11-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Chicago has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

In the 75 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-36-0).

The Cubs have put together a 29-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 74 hits. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .370.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (62) this season, and 26 of those have gone for extra bases.

Daulton Varsho is batting .256 with a .329 OBP and 20 RBI for Toronto this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has put up a slugging percentage of .521 and has 83 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .476 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 32 walks while batting .235. He's slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 116th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 144th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ian Happ has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks while batting .228.

Michael Busch has a .377 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Head to Head

6/20/2026: 8-6 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/19/2026: 16-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/14/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/18/2024: 1-0 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 TOR (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/17/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/16/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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