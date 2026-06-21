Rays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Nationals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (42-31) vs. Washington Nationals (40-37)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Nationals.TV

Rays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | WSH: (+116)

TB: (-134) | WSH: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 6-2, 2.60 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.49 ERA

The Rays will look to Nick Martinez (6-2) versus the Nationals and Andrew Alvarez (1-0). Martinez and his team are 11-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 2-1-0 against the spread when Alvarez starts. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Alvarez start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54.9%)

Rays vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Nationals reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-134) and Washington as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Rays vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +168 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -205.

Rays vs Nationals Over/Under

Rays versus Nationals, on June 21, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 26 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 14-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 72 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 43-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 35 of the 65 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (53.8%).

Washington has a record of 23-18 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (56.1%).

In the 76 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-27-3).

The Nationals have gone 46-30-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 87 hits and an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504. He's batting .322.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two walks and two RBIs.

Junior Caminero is batting .284 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in the majors.

Caminero has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Aranda takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 15 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Simpson heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .537, and has 80 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .272).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 52nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is batting .283 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Daylen Lile is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Luis Garcia is batting .264 with 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and eight walks.

Rays vs Nationals Head to Head

6/20/2026: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/19/2026: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/30/2025: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/29/2025: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/30/2024: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/29/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/5/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/4/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

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