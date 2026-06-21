Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Guardians Game Info

Houston Astros (36-41) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-36)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CleGuardians.TV

Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | CLE: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | CLE: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-188)

HOU: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 3-6, 4.31 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-5, 4.60 ERA

The Astros will call on Kai-Wei Teng (3-6) versus the Guardians and Slade Cecconi (3-5). Teng's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Teng's team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 6-7-0 ATS in Cecconi's 13 starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 2-8 in Cecconi's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (55.4%)

Astros vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite at home.

Astros vs Guardians Spread

The Astros are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +155 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -188.

Astros vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Guardians on June 21, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 11 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 77 opportunities.

The Astros are 36-41-0 against the spread in their 77 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 18-16 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 8-7 (53.3%).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 72 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-36-0).

The Guardians have a 37-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 90 hits and an OBP of .428 to go with a slugging percentage of .637. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .324 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Christian Walker is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying players, he is 99th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Paredes has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

Pena heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated a team-best OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.399). He's batting .273.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has eight doubles, a home run and 37 walks while hitting .210. He's slugging .256 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players, he is 145th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 157th in slugging percentage.

Travis Bazzana is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .179 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Astros vs Guardians Head to Head

6/19/2026: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/22/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/21/2026: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/20/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/8/2025: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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