MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 21
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances