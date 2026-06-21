Braves vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Braves vs Brewers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (48-27) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (45-29)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Brewers.TV

Braves vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-136) | MIL: (+116)

ATL: (-136) | MIL: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+155) | MIL: +1.5 (-188)

ATL: -1.5 (+155) | MIL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-4, 3.15 ERA vs Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 0-3, 4.88 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (5-4, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Robert Gasser (0-3, 4.88 ERA). Elder and his team are 6-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Elder's team has a record of 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers have failed to cover all of the five games Gasser has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Gasser start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.3%)

Braves vs Brewers Moneyline

Atlanta is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +116 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +155 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -188.

Braves vs Brewers Over/Under

The Braves-Brewers game on June 21 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (69.6%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 26 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 35 of 73 chances this season.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 42-31-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have gone 11-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 74 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-39-3).

The Brewers have a 42-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (80) this season while batting .273 with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season. He's batting .284.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Albies heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.

Harris enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Drake Baldwin is batting .286 with a .368 OBP and 39 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has racked up a team-best .373 on-base percentage. He's batting .260 and slugging .457.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

William Contreras is slugging .399 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jake Bauers paces the Brewers with 59 hits.

Jackson Chourio is hitting .304 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Braves vs Brewers Head to Head

6/20/2026: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/6/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/4/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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