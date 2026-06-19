Yankees vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Reds Game Info

New York Yankees (45-28) vs. Cincinnati Reds (35-38)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Reds.TV

Yankees vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-270) | CIN: (+220)

NYY: (-270) | CIN: (+220) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-125) | CIN: +1.5 (+104)

NYY: -1.5 (-125) | CIN: +1.5 (+104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 7-3, 1.82 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-3, 4.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (7-3) to the mound, while Rhett Lowder (3-3) will answer the bell for the Reds. Schlittler's team is 10-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schlittler's team is 10-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds are 5-5-0 ATS in Lowder's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 5-4 record in Lowder's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (73.4%)

Yankees vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Yankees, Cincinnati is the underdog at +220, and New York is -270 playing at home.

Yankees vs Reds Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Yankees are -125 to cover, and the Reds are +104.

Yankees vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Reds game on June 19, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 40, or 63.5%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -270 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 70 opportunities.

The Yankees are 36-34-0 against the spread in their 70 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 46 total times this season. They've gone 22-24 in those games.

Cincinnati has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

The Reds have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-27-1).

The Reds have put together a 39-32-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying batters, he is 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Ben Rice leads New York with 73 hits and an OBP of .388, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .606. He's batting .291.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Rice heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .228 with a .404 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with four home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.456). He's batting .252.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 80th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Stewart takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

JJ Bleday is batting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .245.

Matt McLain is batting .207 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!