Rays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Nationals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (41-30) vs. Washington Nationals (39-36)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Nationals.TV

Rays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | WSH: (+106)

TB: (-124) | WSH: (+106) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-220) | WSH: -1.5 (+180)

TB: +1.5 (-220) | WSH: -1.5 (+180) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Rays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-5, 3.68 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 4-4, 3.98 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Griffin Jax (1-5, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Cade Cavalli (4-4, 3.98 ERA). Jax and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Jax's team is 1-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 9-6-0 against the spread when Cavalli starts. The Nationals have a 3-8 record in Cavalli's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.5%)

Rays vs Nationals Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +106 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Nationals are +180 to cover, while the Rays are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Nationals on June 19, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

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Rays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (59.5%) in those contests.

This year Tampa Bay has won 17 of 27 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 41-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 63 total times this season. They've finished 34-29 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Washington has a 29-23 record (winning 55.8% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 74 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-25-3).

The Nationals have a 46-28-0 record against the spread this season (covering 62.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (83) this season. He has a .317 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 27th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with three walks and an RBI.

Junior Caminero has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 50th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jonathan Aranda has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.379/.445.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 66 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .306.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-high OBP (.407) and slugging percentage (.547), while leading the Nationals in hits (79, while batting .277).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is ninth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .284 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 12 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and eight walks.

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