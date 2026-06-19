USMNT vs Australia Prediction, Preview, Picks, Best Bets & Lineups World Cup 2026 June 19

Pulisic day-to-day with less than 24 hours to kickoff · USA -165 unanimous · Balogun +155 top prop · Under 2.5 -118 · full expert picks, lineups and World Cup 2026 Group D analysis.

Day-to-day with less than 24 hours to kickoff. Has not resumed full training with squad all week. Fox Sports' Jenny Taft confirmed Thursday: "Pulisic remains day-to-day and has yet to have a full training session." Working individually but not with the group. Status: UNCERTAIN — confirm team sheet 60 mins before 3 PM ET kickoff. If absent: Tim Weah or Brenden Aaronson most likely replacements on left wing.

Group D's decisive Matchday 2 clash lands at Lumen Field on Friday as two three-point table-toppers meet in a match that guarantees the winner advances to the Round of 32. The big story heading into kickoff is Christian Pulisic: the USA captain has not resumed full training all week and remains genuinely day-to-day, with Fox Sports confirming his status is unclear with less than 24 hours to go. Despite that uncertainty, USA ML at -165 is the unanimous expert pick. Balogun anytime +155 is the model's top prop regardless of Pulisic's status. Under 2.5 goals at -118 is SportsLine Green's primary best bet. The contrarian Over / BTTS Yes case from Lineups.com and Covers' Ence has genuine statistical backing.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Must be 21+. Check confirmed lineup 60 mins before 3 PM ET kickoff for Pulisic status.

🚨 Pulisic Injury — Full Status Breakdown

⚠️ Status: DAY-TO-DAY · Has not trained fully with squad all week · Confirm at kickoff CONCERN The injury: Calf knock vs Paraguay — aggravated during the match, plus absorbed a kick to the back of the left calf. Not participating fully in training Tuesday or Wednesday. Thursday: still working individually. Fox Sports' Jenny Taft confirmed: "has yet to have a full training session with the USMNT all week." LATEST Thursday Jenny Taft (Fox Sports): "Pulisic remains day-to-day and has yet to have a full training session." Status will not be clarified until team sheet drops roughly 60 minutes before kickoff. Wednesday was an "improvement" — running drills, individual work — but Thursday provided nothing more definitive. POSITIVE ESPN's Sam Borden: "It's also worth considering there could be a gamesmanship component at play here. With a week off between games, Australia has had plenty of time to scout the US." Teammates have been "convinced all week that Pulisic will recover on time." NBC Sports: "It may even make sense to start him on the bench against Australia if he's able to play any part." IF OUT Replacements: Tim Weah or Brenden Aaronson on the left wing. Covers' Ence is picking USA to win even without Pulisic starting. Balogun anytime +155 is unaffected — Tillman and McKennie start regardless and were already his delivery partners vs Paraguay (Goal #2 came from Tillman). Betting impact: Pulisic Goal or Assist +110 only valid if he starts — do not place without lineup confirmation. Balogun +155 holds regardless. USA ML -165 holds — Covers still backing USA without Pulisic. Under 2.5 -118 is arguably strengthened by Pulisic's absence reducing direct goal threat. Check confirmed lineup 60 minutes before 3 PM ET kickoff.

⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

🇺🇸 Pick #1: USA to Win (ML) CBS Sports · RotoWire · Covers Ence · unanimous · holds even if Pulisic misses ODDS -165 Covers Ence: backing USA to win even if Pulisic doesn't start — explicit RotoWire: "USA are the better side, at home, full of confidence" — explicit CBS Sports Green: backing USA ML as primary match pick 4-1 vs Paraguay · Balogun brace · Tillman MOTM · depth covers Pulisic absence Lumen Field 69,000 · home crowd · co-host playing at home Beach "quite low" odds of repeating 8-save Turkey heroics — Sports Mole Covers' Ence is the most explicit on the Pulisic question — his USA win pick stands "even without Pulisic starting." RotoWire puts it simply: "The USA are the better side, at home, full of confidence after a four-goal opener, and I expect that to carry them through. Australia have shown they can defend and counter, but I think the American attack finds a way through." Patrick Beach's 8-save heroics vs Turkey were exceptional, but Sports Mole note the odds of replicating them against a USA attack that scored four past a stingy Paraguay side are quite low. Weah and Aaronson are both capable left-wing replacements; the Balogun-Tillman partnership at the core of USA's attack is intact regardless.

⚽ Pick #2: Balogun Anytime Scorer Model 28.4% (highest in fixture) · SportsLine + CBS Sports + RotoWire explicit · robust with OR without Pulisic ODDS +155 Sportscasting model: 28.4% anytime probability — highest for any forward in this match SportsLine: explicit top anytime scorer pick RotoWire: Balogun anytime named explicitly in best bets preview 2 goals vs Paraguay — first WC brace for USA since 1930 Confirmed starting CF · Tillman + McKennie delivery partners confirmed regardless AUS back three (Souttar/Burgess/Circati) funnels chances to central hold-up striker This is the one prop bet that is fully robust regardless of Pulisic's status. Balogun is the confirmed starting CF. His two goals against Paraguay came via two separate delivery mechanisms — a Pulisic through-ball (Goal #1) and a Tillman driving run (Goal #2). Tillman and McKennie are both confirmed starters whether or not Pulisic plays. RotoWire explicitly name Balogun in their best bets. Sportscasting assign him 28.4% probability — highest for any forward. Australia's 3-4-2-1 back three creates exactly the central penalty-box opportunities that define his scoring style. Even without Pulisic's creative width, the Balogun-Tillman combination is proven and intact.

📉 Pick #3: Under 2.5 Goals SportsLine Green explicit primary pick · last 3 AUS Under · Pulisic absence strengthens case Under 2.5 -118 SportsLine Green: Under 2.5 explicit primary best bet — leaning -118 Last 3 Australia matches all went Under 2.5 goals AUS 3-4-2-1 built to absorb — 9 shots, 72% possession conceded vs TUR Pulisic absence (if confirmed) reduces USA's creative goal output further USA only conceded after building 3-0 lead vs PAR · strong defensive discipline SportsLine's Martin Green makes Under 2.5 (-118) his primary best bet: "It might be tempting to go Over after the USA's sizzling offensive performance against Paraguay. The Americans, however, also looked strong on defense, only giving up one second-half goal after building a 3-0 lead. Australia, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet against a powerful Turkiye offense. Keeper Patrick Beach played exceptionally well, and his presence could help keep this game lower scoring as the last three Australia matches have gone Under 2.5 total goals." The Pulisic uncertainty makes this argument stronger still — a USA attack missing its primary creative force is a less prolific one. Note the contrarian: Lineups.com backs BTTS Yes (+100), citing BTTS hitting in 8 of 9 USA matches and the Over in 7 of 8.

⚠️ Contrarian — BTTS Yes (+100) / Over 2.5 Lineups.com backs BTTS Yes (+100) and predicts USA 2-1 Australia: "BTTS has hit in eight of nine matches for the US while the Over has also hit in seven of eight USA matches." Covers' Ence leans toward goals from the USA side. Irankunda (20yo, pace, scored vs Turkey) targeting Freeman on the counter is Australia's genuine scoring mechanism — he is the primary reason BTTS Yes has a structural basis beyond just USA's goal record. Back BTTS Yes +100 if you believe Australia's counter-attack threat is real and Freeman's advancing overlaps will be punished.

🔮 Score Predictions: USA 2-0 (RotoWire · CBS Sports) · USA 2-1 (Lineups.com) · USA 1-0 (Under specialists) USA Win -165 🇺🇸 USA ML unanimous despite Pulisic uncertainty. Balogun the constant — two goals vs Paraguay, delivery partners confirmed. Three-bet card: USA ML -165 (unanimous · Covers explicit even without Pulisic · Balogun/Tillman core intact) + Balogun anytime +155 (28.4% model · SportsLine + RotoWire · robust either way) + Under 2.5 -118 (SportsLine Green primary · last 3 AUS Under · Pulisic absence strengthens). IF Pulisic confirmed starting: add Goal or Assist +110 (CBS Sports Green explicit). Contrarian: BTTS Yes +100 (8/9 USA matches · Irankunda counter threat · Lineups.com explicit).

📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇺🇸 USA — 4-2-3-1 · Mauricio Pochettino PULISIC UNCERTAIN GK: Freese | DEF: Freeman · Richards (Celtic) · Ream (Fulham) · Robinson (Fulham) DM: Adams © (RB Leipzig) · Tillman (Rangers) AM: Pulisic ⚠️ (AC Milan) or Weah / Aaronson · McKennie (Juventus) · Dest (PSV) CF: Balogun (Monaco) — confirmed starting 🚨 Pulisic status UNCERTAIN. Day-to-day, no full squad training all week. Weah or Aaronson as LW if absent. Penalty taker: Pulisic (if fit), otherwise Balogun. Set-piece takers: Tillman/McKennie/Robinson. Balogun: 2 goals vs PAR — first WC brace since 1930. Tillman: MOTM vs PAR, set up Goal #2. USA ranked 15th world. Lumen Field 69,000 — virtually all home. 🇦🇺 Australia — 3-4-2-1 · Tony Popovic TOURE DOUBT GK: Beach ⭐ (22yo · 8 saves vs TUR) | DEF: Circati · Souttar (Leicester) · Burgess MID: Bos (LWB) · O'Neill · Okon-Engstler · Italiano (RWB) AM: Irankunda ⚡ (Watford · scored vs TUR) · Metcalfe (scored vs TUR) CF: Toure ⚠️ (calf doubt) or Leckie (35yo) ⚠️ Toure calf doubt — "could be a tear." Leckie (35yo) likely replacement if out. Beach ⭐: 22yo, youngest-ever AUS WC starting XI. No suspensions. Same XI otherwise. Irankunda ⚡: pace on counter vs Freeman — primary AUS goal threat. Irvine + Ryan on bench (both rested vs TUR). Ranked 23rd world.

📊 Full Odds — USA vs Australia

Market Odds USA ML ⭐ -165 Draw +340 Australia ML +410 Under 2.5 Goals ⭐ -118 Over 2.5 Goals ~-113 Balogun Anytime ⭐ +155 Pulisic G/A (if starting) ⚠️ +110 BTTS Yes +100 Balogun First Goal +450 Irankunda Anytime ~+550

⚔️ Match Context & Key Battles

🏆 Group D stakes: winner guaranteed R32 · both on 3pts Both teams have 3 points after Matchday 1. USA lead on goal difference (+3 vs +2). The winner today advances to the Round of 32 regardless of Turkey vs Paraguay. USA win could also clinch Group D top spot. 🇺🇸 USA: four-goal opener, Balogun brace, depth covers Pulisic absence The 4-1 statement win over Paraguay — a side that conceded just 10 in 18 CONMEBOL qualifiers — built confidence across the squad. Balogun (first WC brace since 1930) and Tillman (MOTM) are the consistent core. Pulisic's absence hurts the creative ceiling but Weah and Aaronson are quality replacements, and Covers backs USA regardless. 🇦🇺 Australia: heroic Beach, Irankunda the danger, Toure the concern The 2-0 upset over Turkey (30 shots faced, 8 Beach saves) was remarkable. The 3-4-2-1 deep block and counter-attack system is the blueprint for Seattle. Toure (calf cramp, "could be a tear") is the key question. Irankunda's pace on the counter vs Freeman — whenever the right-back pushes forward with Dest — is Australia's primary goal mechanism. 📊 H2H: USA 2-1 (Oct 2025 friendly) · Pulisic injured that day too USA won the only recent meeting 2-1 via a Haji Wright brace — with Pulisic exiting at the 31st minute. The same player is again the injury concern for the rematch. Australia were missing Souttar and Irankunda that day; both available Friday.

USMNT vs Australia · Best Bets · 3 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · Friday June 19 🇺🇸 USA ML Unanimous · Covers explicit even without Pulisic · Balogun/Tillman core intact -165 ⚽ Balogun Anytime 28.4% model · SportsLine + RotoWire · confirmed CF · robust with/without Pulisic +155 📉 Under 2.5 SportsLine Green primary · last 3 AUS Under · Pulisic absence strengthens case -118 ⚠️ Pulisic G/A (IF starting) CBS Sports Green explicit · ONLY if confirmed on team sheet · check 60 mins pre-kickoff +110

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet USMNT vs Australia — Today 3 PM ET USA -165 · Balogun +155 · Under 2.5 -118 · BTTS Yes +100

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: USMNT vs Australia — World Cup 2026

What are the best bets for USA vs Australia? USA ML at -165 is the unanimous pick — including Covers' Ence who backs USA even without Pulisic starting. Balogun anytime +155 is the top standalone prop: SportsLine, RotoWire and Sportscasting's model (28.4% probability) all name him, and this bet holds with or without Pulisic since Tillman and McKennie are confirmed. Under 2.5 -118 is SportsLine Green's primary best bet, supported by Australia's last three matches all going Under. If Pulisic is confirmed starting, add his Goal or Assist at +110 — but only confirm after the team sheet drops 60 minutes before kickoff.

Is Pulisic playing vs Australia today? Uncertain. Pulisic remains day-to-day with a calf injury and has not resumed full training with the squad all week. Fox Sports' Jenny Taft confirmed Thursday: "Pulisic remains day-to-day and has yet to have a full training session." His status will likely not be known until the confirmed lineup drops about 60 minutes before the 3 PM ET kickoff. Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson are the most cited replacements. Covers' Ence is still backing USA to win regardless of Pulisic's status.

Why is Balogun anytime the top prop regardless of Pulisic? Balogun is confirmed starting CF. His two Paraguay goals came from two different delivery mechanisms — a Pulisic through-ball (Goal #1) and a Tillman driving run (Goal #2). Tillman and McKennie are both confirmed starters regardless of Pulisic's availability. The delivery system for Balogun goals is intact. Sportscasting assign him 28.4% probability — highest for any forward in the fixture. Australia's 3-4-2-1 creates central overloads that funnel chances exactly to his penalty-box finishing strengths.

What time is USA vs Australia and how to watch? USA vs Australia kicks off at 3:00 PM ET (8:00 PM BST) on Friday June 19, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle. Live on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish in the US; BBC One / iPlayer in the UK; SBS and Optus Sport in Australia. Lumen Field holds 69,000. USA -165, Australia +410, draw +340. Under 2.5 -118.