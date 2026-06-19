Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (30-44) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-34)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

DET: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-115) | CHW: +1.5 (-104)

DET: -1.5 (-115) | CHW: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-3, 2.81 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 2-5, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-3) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (2-5) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Skubal and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 5-3-0 ATS in Fedde's eight starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 4-4 in Fedde's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (69.1%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +205 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-104 to cover), and Detroit is -115 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-White Sox on June 19, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Detroit the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -250 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 72 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 35-37-0 in 72 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 60 total times this season. They've finished 30-30 in those games.

Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-29-1).

The White Sox have a 41-30-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 76th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 63 hits, which leads Detroit batters this season. He's batting .255 with 32 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 74th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .828, fueled by an OBP of .384 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has 12 home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .204 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is batting .230 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average ranks 123rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has racked up a slugging percentage of .397, a team-best for the White Sox.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

5/31/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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