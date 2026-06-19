FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 19

Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Trey Gibson record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees

  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Trey Gibson (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup