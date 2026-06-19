MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 19
Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Trey Gibson record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Trey Gibson (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances