Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 19

Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Trey Gibson record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers