US vs Australia Prediction: Folarin Balogun Props, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Anytime +155 the model's top pick at 28.4% probability · First Goal +450 · 2+ Goals +900 — full prop board, World Cup brace context, Australia matchup breakdown and FanDuel analysis for Group D's decisive Matchday 2.

🟢 CONFIRMED STARTING: Unchanged XI — Pochettino named same XI that beat Paraguay 4-1. Balogun scored twice. No injury concerns. Australia's Toure is a doubt (calf) — Balogun's defensive opponent may be weakened too.

BALOGUN AT A GLANCE: 2 goals vs Paraguay · first USA WC brace since 1930 28.4% anytime probability — highest of any forward in match SportsLine + CBS Sports + Sportscasting: all explicit top pick AUS back three (Souttar/Burgess/Circati) — central striker's paradise

Folarin Balogun arrived at the 2026 World Cup as USA's most important striker — and he announced himself with a brace against Paraguay that made him the first American to score two goals in a World Cup match since 1930. He scored the opener, he scored the fourth in emphatic fashion, and he did both from the central striker role he will occupy again on Friday against Australia at Lumen Field. Sportscasting's model assigns him a 28.4% anytime goalscorer probability — the highest figure for any forward in this fixture. SportsLine, CBS Sports and Sportscasting all name him their explicit top player prop pick. Anytime goal +155 is the cleanest standalone bet on Friday's entire World Cup slate.

Balogun odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook. Model probability via Sportscasting. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Balogun Full Prop Board — USA vs Australia

Prop Odds Anytime Goal ⭐ Model top pick · 28.4% probability · SportsLine + CBS Sports + Sportscasting explicit +155 First Goal Scorer USA press early · runs in behind AUS back three in opening phase · same as Goal #1 vs PAR +450 2+ Goals in Match Parlay kicker · did it vs Paraguay (first WC brace since 1930) · combine with USA ML +900 Shots on Target 1+ Volume shooting market · 3 shots vs PAR (2 scored) · AUS 3-back creates space · check FD check FD

*Anytime +155, first goal +450, 2+ goals +900 confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

⚽ The Brace vs Paraguay — What Happened & Why It Matters

USA 4-1 Paraguay · SoFi Stadium, LA · World Cup 2026 Matchday 1 1st Goal #1 — The Opener Pulisic through-ball in behind the Paraguay defensive line. Balogun controlled, composed finish past the keeper. Classic centre-forward movement — timing the run to beat the offside trap, receiving on the half-turn, clinical finish. Paraguay had conceded just 10 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches. He made it look easy. 2nd Goal #2 — The Brace Tillman driving run from deep, played Balogun in from the right channel. Strong finish across the keeper into the far corner. Two goals, two completely different routes — the first through the middle from a Pulisic through-ball, the second from the right channel after a Tillman assist. His movement and clinical finishing were the talking points of the entire opening round. Historical Context Balogun's brace made him the first American player to score two goals in a single World Cup match since 1930 — a 96-year wait. It came in USA's largest-ever World Cup winning margin (4-1). He scored from two completely different positions and mechanisms, confirming his versatility as a penalty-box finisher: centrally from through-balls and from wide channels. Both routes are available again vs Australia on Friday.

⭐ Top Pick: Balogun Anytime Goal — +155

Balogun Anytime Goal Model top pick · SportsLine + CBS Sports + Sportscasting all explicit · CF starting confirmed FanDuel Odds +155 Sportscasting model: 28.4% probability — highest in fixture for any forward SportsLine: explicit top anytime scorer pick for this match CBS Sports: named Balogun in World Cup best bets preview 2 goals vs Paraguay — first WC brace for USA since 1930 Starting CF confirmed — unchanged XI from Pochettino AUS back three creates central overloads for mobile CF when wide players pull CBs Pulisic (LW) + Tillman (DM) both proven delivery partners — confirmed starting again USA -165 to win and score — Balogun is the primary finishing reference point Sportscasting are explicit and specific: "Folarin Balogun is the confirmed starter up front for USA and the primary scoring reference in this system. He scored four goals across five World Cup 2026 qualifying appearances and scored an impressive double in the group opener. Our model assigns Balogun a 28.4% anytime goalscorer probability — the highest figure for any forward in this fixture. Australia will sit in a mid-to-low defensive block, funneling opportunities toward exactly the type of central hold-up and penalty-box finishing that defines his game. This is the top standalone player prop pick for this match." The structural case flows directly from Australia's lineup. Popovic's 3-4-2-1 puts Souttar, Burgess and Circati as a back three — with just two central midfielders (Okon-Engstler and O'Neill) screening them. When Pulisic and McKennie draw those midfielders wide, the direct channel to Balogun in the penalty area opens. He scored twice against Paraguay by exploiting exactly this type of defensive opening — once through the centre from a Pulisic through-ball, once from the right channel after a Tillman assist. Australia's block is structurally similar: compact and disciplined but vulnerable to the specific movement patterns Balogun demonstrated in the opener. Pulisic, Tillman and McKennie are all confirmed starters. At +155 — the highest model probability for any forward in the match — this is the standout standalone prop on Friday's entire World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Balogun Anytime Goal (+155)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Opening-Goal Dart: First Goal Scorer — +450

Balogun First Goal Scorer USA press early · runs in behind AUS back three in opening phase · 18% implied FanDuel Odds +450 USA press from kick-off at Lumen Field — 69,000 fans, early intensity AUS 3-4-2-1 takes time to organise — opening 10-15 mins most vulnerable Balogun's runs in behind before Souttar + Burgess settle — same as Goal #1 vs PAR Pulisic through-ball in behind = identical to opening goal mechanism vs Paraguay +450 implies ~18% probability — reasonable for USA's primary CF at home 69K Pulisic +500 first goal is complementary alternative at slightly longer odds The first scorer case for Balogun is built around the opening phase at Lumen Field. USA press aggressively from the first whistle with 69,000 home fans behind them — that is confirmed by the Paraguay performance. Australia's 3-4-2-1 requires its back three and two central midfielders to establish a compact shape, and in the opening 10-15 minutes that shape is not yet fully settled. Balogun's first goal against Paraguay was a run in behind from a Pulisic through-ball — precisely the scenario available in Friday's opening phase before Souttar, Burgess and Circati establish their defensive organisation. At +450, Balogun first scorer implies roughly 18% probability — reasonable for USA's starting CF in a match they are -165 to win. Back at appropriate stake sizes. Pulisic at +500 first scorer (penalty taker route) is a complementary alternative at slightly longer odds.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Balogun First Goal (+450)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎲 History Repeating: 2+ Goals — +900

Balogun 2+ Goals Parlay kicker · small stakes · just did it vs Paraguay · combine with USA ML -165 FanDuel Odds +900 Scored twice vs Paraguay — first USA WC brace since 1930 · just proven capable AUS back three creates more space in channels than Paraguay's back four If USA win comfortably (2-0, 3-0), second Balogun goal is plausible sequence Best use: parlay kicker with USA ML — significantly increases payout +900 = small stakes only as a standalone — long-odds by nature The 2+ goals case exists because Balogun just did it — against a Paraguay side that had conceded only 10 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches. Australia's 3-4-2-1 back three creates different but comparable central vulnerabilities: when Pulisic and McKennie draw CBs wide, the channels either side of Souttar open for the kind of second Balogun goal he scored against Paraguay from the Tillman assist. The best way to use this prop is as a parlay kicker: Balogun 2+ goals combined with USA ML -165 creates a meaningful payout uplift while keeping his primary contribution (scoring at all) as the foundation. Back at small stakes only as a standalone. At +900 on a player who just scored twice in his last game against a similar-quality opponent, the implied probability (~10%) is arguably underpriced given the lineup confirmation — but it is a long-odds bet by nature, so small stakes and high entertainment value is the right framing.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Balogun 2+ Goals (+900)

Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

⚔️ Balogun vs Australia — The Matchup Breakdown

🎯 Australia's 3-4-2-1 creates central overloads for Balogun In a back three, when Pulisic on the left wing or McKennie in the AM position attracts a centre-back out of position, the space either side of Souttar opens. Balogun's movement pattern — dropping short to pull CBs forward, then running in behind as the through-ball is played — is exactly the mechanism that exploits this. He demonstrated both routes against Paraguay: Goal #1 centrally, Goal #2 from the right channel. Both are available again. 🧱 Souttar is the primary opponent — strong aerially, vulnerable to pace Harry Souttar (Leicester, 6'4") is Australia's central CB and Balogun's primary direct opponent. Souttar is exceptional aerially — Balogun does not tend to win his goals from headers. But Souttar's recovery pace when Balogun runs in behind from a standing start is where the vulnerability lies. Pace-based attackers remain the profile that tests him most. 🤝 Pulisic + Tillman already proven delivery partners for Balogun Balogun's two goals against Paraguay were set up by Pulisic (through-ball, Goal #1) and Tillman (driving run from deep, Goal #2). Both players are confirmed starters in the unchanged XI. The combination that worked against Paraguay — Pulisic threading through-balls and Tillman driving from the double pivot — is available intact against Australia. 🧤 Beach (22yo, 2 competitive caps) vs Balogun in the form of his life Patrick Beach made eight saves vs Turkey and was exceptional. But Turkey's attack is not Balogun having just scored twice in a World Cup match. Sports Mole note the odds of Beach repeating his Turkey heroics are "quite low." A 22-year-old goalkeeper with limited competitive experience facing a striker in the form of his career — this is the kind of pressure test that reveals gaps. Balogun will test Beach early and often. ⚠️ Toure doubt may make Australia even more defensive Mohamed Toure (Norwich) is a doubt with a calf injury. If he cannot start, Mathew Leckie (35) leads the line instead — a more defensive, less pace-based forward. A more defensive Australia means USA spend more time in the final third and Balogun accumulates more touches and scoring chances inside the penalty area. Toure's absence would further support the anytime +155 case.

📊 Balogun Profile — World Cup 2026

Folarin Balogun · Monaco · USA #9 · CF Goals vs Paraguay (Matchday 1) 2 ⚽⚽ International goals (total) 9 Model anytime probability (vs AUS) 28.4% Historical context of brace vs PAR First USA WC brace since 1930 WC 2026 qualifying goals 4 in 5 apps Club (2025-26) Monaco (Ligue 1) Position vs Australia Starting CF (4-2-3-1) Proven delivery partners Pulisic (LW) · Tillman (DM) · McKennie (AM)

Stats via ESPN, CBS Sports, Sportscasting. Current as of June 18, 2026.

🔮 Prediction: USA 2-0 Australia · Balogun scores · the top standalone prop on Friday's slate Top Prop: Balogun Anytime +155 ⭐

28.4% model probability · highest in fixture · SportsLine + CBS Sports + Sportscasting explicit Confirmed starting CF. Unchanged XI. 2 goals in the opener. AUS back three creates the structural opportunity. Pulisic and Tillman are his proven delivery partners, both starting. Opening-goal dart: First Goal +450 (USA press early · Balogun runs in behind before AUS block settles · same mechanism as Goal #1 vs PAR · ~18% implied). History repeat: 2+ Goals +900 (parlay kicker only · combine with USA ML · just scored twice vs Paraguay · AUS back three creates second chances · tiny stakes standalone).

Balogun Props · USA vs Australia · Friday June 19 · 3 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle ⭐ Anytime Goal Model top 28.4% · SportsLine + CBS Sports · AUS back three · Pulisic + Tillman confirmed +155 🎯 First Goal USA press early · runs in behind before AUS block settles · ~18% implied +450 🎲 2+ Goals Parlay kicker only · combine with USA ML · just scored twice vs PAR · tiny stakes +900

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Balogun Props — USA vs Australia Anytime +155 · First Goal +450 · 2+ Goals +900

Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Folarin Balogun Props — USA vs Australia

Why is Balogun the top anytime scorer pick vs Australia? Sportscasting's model assigns Balogun a 28.4% anytime goalscorer probability — the highest figure for any forward in this fixture. SportsLine and CBS Sports both name him their explicit top player prop pick. He is the confirmed starting centre-forward in an unchanged USA XI after scoring twice against Paraguay in the opener — the first World Cup brace for any USA player since 1930. Australia's 3-4-2-1 back three (Souttar, Burgess, Circati) creates central overloads that favour a mobile penalty-box striker when Pulisic and McKennie draw defenders out of position. Pulisic (who set up Goal #1 vs Paraguay with a through-ball) and Tillman (who set up Goal #2) are both confirmed starters. At +155, Balogun is the standout standalone player prop on Friday's World Cup slate.

How did Balogun score his two goals against Paraguay? His first goal came from a Pulisic through-ball in behind the Paraguay defensive line — he timed his run to beat the offside trap, received on the half-turn and finished clinically past the keeper. His second came from the right channel after a Tillman driving run played him in from wide — a strong finish across the keeper into the far corner. Two completely different routes: one centrally through the middle, one from the right channel. Both delivery partners — Pulisic and Tillman — are confirmed starters again on Friday, and both routes to goal are available against Australia's 3-4-2-1 defensive structure.

Is Balogun definitely starting vs Australia? Yes. Pochettino confirmed he will name an unchanged XI after the Paraguay performance, with no injuries in the squad and Balogun showing no signs of fatigue or fitness concern after his two-goal performance. He is the confirmed starting centre-forward in USA's 4-2-3-1. Always verify the final confirmed lineup 60 minutes before Friday's 3 PM ET kickoff at Lumen Field.

What is the 28.4% model probability and how does it compare to +155? Sportscasting's model generates a 28.4% anytime goalscorer probability using xG data, lineup projections, tactical match-up analysis and historical scoring patterns. It is the highest probability assigned to any forward in this match. The implied probability at +155 is approximately 39% — meaning the market's price and the model's estimate are in roughly the same range (both suggesting Balogun scores in somewhere between roughly 1-in-3 to 1-in-4 matches in this specific context). Both figures should be treated as estimates, not guarantees. The three sources of expert consensus (SportsLine, CBS Sports, Sportscasting) all pointing to the same pick independently is the strongest signal.