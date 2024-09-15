Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:13 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (86-63) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-74)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-178) | BOS: (+150)

NYY: (-178) | BOS: (+150) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | BOS: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+115) | BOS: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 14-9, 4.15 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-14, 4.09 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (14-9) for the Yankees and Kutter Crawford (8-14) for the Red Sox. Rodon's team is 15-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 15-9. The Red Sox have a 10-19-0 record against the spread in Crawford's starts. The Red Sox have a 4-10 record in Crawford's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.5%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Yankees vs Red Sox moneyline has New York as a -178 favorite, while Boston is a +150 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +115 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -138.

The over/under for Yankees-Red Sox on Sept. 15 is 8.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 65 times (55.6%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 26 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 78 of their 146 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 71-75-0 in 146 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have gone 32-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

Boston has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times this season for a 75-65-6 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 47.9% of their games this season, going 70-76-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 168 hits and an OBP of .453, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .687. He's batting .321.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .285 with 28 doubles, four triples, 39 home runs and 119 walks, while slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .415.

He is 19th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jazz Chisholm has 136 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.332/.441.

Chisholm takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with four walks and an RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .248 with a .296 OBP and 55 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up a team-high .505 slugging percentage. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Rafael Devers paces his team with 141 hits and a .360 OBP. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .531.

His batting average is 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .254 with 18 doubles, 30 home runs and 50 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/7/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/5/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/16/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

