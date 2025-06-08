Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (39-24) vs. Boston Red Sox (31-35)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-215) | BOS: (+180)

NYY: (-215) | BOS: (+180) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-108) | BOS: +1.5 (-111)

NYY: -1.5 (-108) | BOS: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 8-3, 2.49 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 2-1, 4.06 ERA

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (8-3) for the Yankees and Hunter Dobbins (2-1) for the Red Sox. Rodon and his team have a record of 4-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-5. When Dobbins starts, the Red Sox have gone 6-1-0 against the spread. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Dobbins starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (66.2%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -215 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-111 to cover), and New York is -108 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Red Sox on June 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 36 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 7-2 when favored by -215 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 62 opportunities.

The Yankees are 29-33-0 against the spread in their 62 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. They've finished 8-12 in those games.

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 66 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-33-2).

The Red Sox have gone 33-33-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.488), slugging percentage (.746) and total hits (92) this season. He has a .390 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualified hitters, he is 70th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .313 with a .468 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 53 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .445.

Volpe takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up a team-best .407 on-base percentage. He's batting .283 and slugging .514.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Devers brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Jarren Duran is slugging .427 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 48th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks while batting .248.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/7/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

