Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (25-37) vs. Athletics (25-40)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MASN2

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | OAK: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | OAK: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

BAL: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 5-3, 3.04 ERA vs TBA (Athletics)

Tomoyuki Sugano (5-3) take the hill for the Orioles in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Sugano and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sugano's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51.4%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -146 favorite, while the Athletics are a +124 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Orioles are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

Orioles versus Athletics on June 8 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 12 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 62 games with a total this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 21-41-0 in 62 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 14 of the 45 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.1%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, the Athletics have gone 6-22 (21.4%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-25-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 44.6% of their games this season, going 29-36-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 59 hits and an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .505. All three of those stats lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .317 batting average, as well.

He ranks ninth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Jackson Holliday has nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .268 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 63rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Adley Rutschman has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .257 with a .316 OBP and 16 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .407, a slugging percentage of .527, and has 89 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .369).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Wilson hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .463 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .275. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 45th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks while batting .253.

Lawrence Butler is batting .270 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

6/6/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/5/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/28/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/27/2024: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/20/2023: 12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/19/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/18/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!