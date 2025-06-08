FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Indiana Pacers squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major matchups today below.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.97% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-11)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -592, Pacers +430
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

