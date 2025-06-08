NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 8

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Indiana Pacers squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major matchups today below.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.97% win probability)

Thunder (77.97% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-11)

Thunder (-11) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Thunder -592, Pacers +430

Thunder -592, Pacers +430 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

