Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (37-26) vs. Boston Red Sox (27-35)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NESN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | BOS: (+144)

NYY: (-172) | BOS: (+144) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150)

NYY: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 7-3, 1.89 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-3, 3.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (7-3) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (2-3) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Schlittler and his team are 8-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schlittler's team has been victorious in 72.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-3. The Red Sox have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Suarez's starts. The Red Sox have a 2-1 record in Suarez's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (65.3%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +144 on the moneyline, while New York is a -172 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Red Sox are -150 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +125.

The Yankees-Red Sox game on June 7 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (60.7%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 12-7 when favored by -172 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 27 of 60 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 29-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won nine of the 22 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.9%).

Boston has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +144 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-32-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have gone 27-35-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 64 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .652. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .305 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .269 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualifiers, he is 54th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham has collected 43 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Grisham enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 51 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has accumulated an on-base percentage of .394 and has 63 hits, both team-best marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .299 and slugging .540.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu's .430 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jarren Duran is batting .216 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/5/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/23/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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