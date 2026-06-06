Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Yankees facing the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (37-26) vs. Boston Red Sox (27-35)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | BOS: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | BOS: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192)

NYY: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-1, 3.22 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-3, 3.37 ERA

The probable starters are Will Warren (7-1) for the Yankees and Ranger Suarez (2-3) for the Red Sox. Warren's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team is 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Suarez's starts. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in three of Suarez's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (61.4%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Red Sox are -192 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +158.

The over/under for the Yankees versus Red Sox game on June 6 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 34, or 60.7%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 29-16 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 29-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox are 9-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).

Boston is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

In the 62 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-32-2).

The Red Sox have a 27-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.652) and total hits (64) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .269 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging among qualified batters.

Trent Grisham has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .212/.328/.389.

Grisham brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has a team-high OBP (.394), and paces the Red Sox in hits (63). He's batting .299 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu's .430 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jarren Duran is hitting .216 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .282.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/5/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/23/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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