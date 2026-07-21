Cardinals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Angels Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (51-48) vs. Los Angeles Angels (40-61)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Cardinals.TV

Cardinals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

STL: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

STL: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cardinals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 5-6, 5.00 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 5-7, 2.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Liberatore (5-6) for the Cardinals and Walbert Urena (5-7) for the Angels. Liberatore's team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Liberatore's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 12-3-0 ATS in Urena's 15 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Urena's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those games.

Cardinals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (54.4%)

Cardinals vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Angels, St. Louis is the favorite at -112, and Los Angeles is -104 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Angels are -170 to cover, and the Cardinals are +140.

Cardinals vs Angels Over/Under

The Cardinals-Angels game on July 21 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (59.3%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 14-9 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 97 chances this season.

In 97 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 55-42-0 against the spread.

The Angels have put together a 29-49 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 26-47 record (winning just 35.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Angels have played in 100 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-53-2).

The Angels have gone 53-47-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .525, both of which lead St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Walker has hit safely in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .277 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.356/.401.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .244 with 51 walks and 62 runs scored.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated a team-best OBP (.385), and paces the Angels in hits (69). He's batting .232 and slugging.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Zach Neto has 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .235. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average is 115th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 85th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Jo Adell has a .393 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has 17 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .282.

Cardinals vs Angels Head to Head

7/20/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2025: 12-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2025: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/15/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/14/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/13/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/4/2023: 11-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/3/2023: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/2/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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