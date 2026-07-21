Diamondbacks vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-49) vs. Athletics (43-57)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and NBCS-CA

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184)

ARI: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kohl Drake (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-5, 6.87 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Kohl Drake and the Athletics will turn to Jack Perkins (2-5, 6.87 ERA). Drake did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Athletics have gone 1-5-0 ATS in Perkins' six starts with a set spread. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Perkins start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Athletics moneyline has the Diamondbacks as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +114 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover, while the Athletics are -184 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Athletics, on July 21, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Diamondbacks vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (59.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 12 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 99 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 54-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 27-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Athletics have gone 14-21 (40%).

The Athletics have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-50-1).

The Athletics have a 46-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He has a .258 batting average and an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Marte has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 89 hits, which ranks first among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .250 with 44 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 86th, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 81 hits.

Perdomo has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas has seven home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Vargas brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 55th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Soderstrom heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Shea Langeliers' .490 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average is 64th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Carlos Cortes has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .282.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Head to Head

7/20/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/3/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/2/2025: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/30/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/28/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2023: 9-8 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/15/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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