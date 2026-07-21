Rockies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Rockies vs Nationals Game Info

Colorado Rockies (40-62) vs. Washington Nationals (51-50)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Nationals.TV

Rockies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-116) | WSH: (-102)

COL: (-116) | WSH: (-102) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-170) | WSH: -1.5 (+140)

COL: +1.5 (-170) | WSH: -1.5 (+140) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rockies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-9, 6.22 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 3-7, 5.53 ERA

The Rockies will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.53 ERA). Lorenzen's team is 12-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Lorenzen's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Nationals have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Nationals are 3-4 in Mikolas' seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rockies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (53.3%)

Rockies vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rockies vs. Nationals reveal Colorado as the favorite (-116) and Washington as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Rockies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rockies. The Nationals are +140 to cover, while the Rockies are -170 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rockies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 12.5 has been set for Rockies-Nationals on July 21, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rockies were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Colorado has played as a favorite of -116 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rockies and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies are 54-46-0 against the spread in their 100 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 39-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Washington has a 35-35 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-39-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 57-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.6% of the time).

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .476. He has a .296 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .305 with 19 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 18th.

McCarthy brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .306 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Hunter Goodman leads Colorado with 89 hits. He is batting .255 this season and 45 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Kyle Karros is batting .260 with a .355 OBP and 34 RBI for Colorado this season.

Karros heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .401, a slugging percentage of .553, and has 105 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .271).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is eighth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks while batting .275. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is currently 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

Curtis Mead is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

Rockies vs Nationals Head to Head

7/20/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/17/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2025: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2024: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/20/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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