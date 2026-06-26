Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the New York Yankees.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Yankees Game Info

Boston Red Sox (33-46) vs. New York Yankees (48-32)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and YES

Red Sox vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-108) | NYY: (-108)

BOS: (-108) | NYY: (-108) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-166) | NYY: -1.5 (+138)

BOS: +1.5 (-166) | NYY: -1.5 (+138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 3-5, 3.08 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-2, 3.45 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Payton Tolle (3-5, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Will Warren (7-2, 3.45 ERA). When Tolle starts, his team is 2-9-0 against the spread this season. Tolle's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Yankees are 9-6-0 against the spread when Warren starts. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for one Warren start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.1%)

Red Sox vs Yankees Moneyline

Boston is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -108 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Yankees Spread

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Yankees game on June 26, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40.8%) in those contests.

This season Boston has come away with a win 21 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 35 of their 79 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 33-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've finished 5-3 in those games.

New York has gone 5-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (62.5%).

The Yankees have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-39-3).

The Yankees have a 38-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .775, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season. He has a .272 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 43rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads the Red Sox in OBP (.371) and total hits (76) this season. He's batting .276 while slugging .513.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 40th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .285/.336/.448.

Rafaela has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has six home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.584) and leads the Yankees in hits (79). He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .365.

His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 56th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .228 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .301 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks.

Red Sox vs Yankees Head to Head

6/25/2026: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/7/2026: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/23/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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